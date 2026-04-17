Fun showcase for lessons

Salt Lake Point School, that celebrates 50 years in 2026, organised a colourful exhibition roping in students from nursery to Class XII.

The event, at the CD Block school, was inaugurated by Kalpana Sen Barat, a former college principal and guest lecturer at the University of Calcutta.

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Mystery on screen

The show opened with a portrayal of Poush Parban in traditional Santiniketan style, presented through music and dance. Another highlight was a movie created by Class XI students. The 40-minute thriller was inspired by Saradindu Bandyopadhyay’s Byomkesh story Makorshar Rosh.

“Initially, we had planned to stream this film on YouTube, but since we managed to complete it before the exhibition, we premiered it here itself,” said dance teacher Souvanik Ganguly, who directed the film. The students’ maiden venture was also mentored by teachers Shankha Dasgupta, Shantanu Mondal and Ankit Roy. “We abridged the story into a third, and called it Rosh Rahosyer Antorale,” said Ganguli. The film was screened to a packed room.

Subjects for all

The exhibition itself was rather colourful. The pre-primary section presented a winter garden, with children dressed as trees and flowers, while Class I students came dressed as models of healthy and junk food to illustrate the impact of dietary choices. Susan Ghosh of Class I spoke about the benefits of drinking coconut water, while Mahim Roy explained the goodness of milk.

Visitors stepping into Class II found themselves in a planetary world, where celestial bodies welcomed them as model planets. Mohit D. Aryan, dressed as the asteroid belt, smartly explained its position between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. “To give them a hands-on experience, we planned this in a way that learning becomes fun,” said their teacher, Rita Ganguly, as another teacher Arpita Mandal, nodded.

Students of Classes III and IV exhibited models on joint and nuclear families. Devika Rani Hasda had crafted a “home sweet home”, while Ankur Bez of Class III created his dream house with a garden in the front and family members living in harmony.

In the senior section, the geography and history departments presented themes on time, people and the earth. The economics department showcased Skill India, biology department showed human physiology and biodiversity.… There was also a zoo-themed display where pre-primary children, dressed as animals, moved around amid recreated fauna. They aimed to show how flora and fauna create a sustainable ecosystem.

The mathematics department showed the life and contributions of the genius mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. “The entire credit goes to our students. From Classes VI to XI, the three teachers — Bholanath Chakraborty, Bidyut Adhikari and I — divided them into groups and guided them,” noted Subhadeep Sengupta, head of the math department.

Robotics & AI

Mahir Batra of Class VII presented a robotics-based project demonstrating how water percentage can be measured, and Divyangsh Jaiswal of Class IX used AI to develop a game where users guessed numbers and created patterns through commands.

Amay Sharma of Class IX built a robotics-based car to detect landmines and conduct rescue operations via satellite. “Our Robotics and AI faculty, Asim Nandan, helped me with this,” said Amay. He had also created a racing car model and a snake game using Python programming.

Co-ordinator Madhumita Saha praised the effort of students. “Our aim is to instil cultural awareness, creativity and confidence among students while providing them a platform to express their ideas through this exhibition,” she said.