Fruit seller killed in crowded marketplace at Rajabazar, accused absconding after crime

A fruit seller was hacked to death at a crowded marketplace in Rajabazar on Monday morning.

Police said Mehboob Alam, 41, was selling fruits along the road like any other day when suddenly a man came riding a motorcycle and attacked him with a chopper.

The man fled on the motorbike, leaving Alam lying in a pool of blood.

Alam, a resident of 2B/ H/24 Dr MN Chatterjee Road in Narkeldanaga, was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The incident was reported around 9am on Monday, with dozens of onlookers witnessing the attack on the fruit seller.

“We have got several eyewitnesses to the incident. We have also obtained CCTV footage of the incident. There was one person who came on a motorcycle,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

The eyewitnesses have told the police that the assailant had his face and head covered with a muffler.

According to the statement of the deceased person’s family, Alam “did not have any

enemies”.

Senior officers said the motive behind the murder was not clear till Monday evening.

The homicide wing of the detective department of Kolkata Police has taken over the case.

Sources said no one was arrested till Monday evening.

The area where the man was hacked has been cordoned off by the police for forensic examination.

Investigators said they were examining the call details record of the deceased to check who had called him last or if he was in touch with anyone over a period of time.

“We are doing a background check of the victim to identify what could be the reason behind the murder,” said an officer attached to the probe.