MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 07 January 2026

Fire ravages Nonadanga slum in Kolkata, several families left homeless

Some locals claimed that multiple LPG cylinders exploded, triggering the rapid movement of flames across the slum, a policeman said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 07.01.26, 10:52 PM

Videograb

A fire ripped through a slum settlement in eastern Kolkata’s Nonadanga area on Wednesday evening, leaving several families without shelter, officials said.

The blaze broke out at the Matangini Colony slum under Anandapur police station around 6.20 pm. Within minutes, thick black smoke rose over the locality as flames spread rapidly through closely packed shanties, gutting many of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firefighters were initially deployed with two engines, but the response was scaled up as the situation worsened. “Initially two fire tenders reached the spot. As the blaze intensified, five more fire engines were pressed into service,” an officer said.

Also Read

Officials said the cause of the fire was yet to be established. “The exact cause of the fire is not known so far, but a short circuit is being suspected as the likely reason,” he said.

Residents, however, pointed to another possible factor behind the speed with which the fire spread. Some locals claimed that multiple LPG cylinders exploded, triggering the rapid movement of flames across the slum, a policeman said.

Several residents have been rendered homeless, though authorities confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far.

Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma said, "The fire affected several huts and makeshift homes in the settlement. The local fire team, police, disaster management authorities, and the Kolkata Police emergency response team immediately rushed to the spot."

RELATED TOPICS

Anandapur Shanties
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Russia condemns US seizure of oil tanker Marinera in Atlantic, calls move violation of maritime law

Russian ministry said contact with the vessel, had been lost after US naval forces boarded it
Shashi Tharoor.
Quote left Quote right

Jungle law of might is right appears to be taking over... has given way to new world disorder

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT