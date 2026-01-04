Fire breaks out at Thrissur Railway Station parking shed, around 500 two-wheelers destroyed

Around 500 two-wheelers were gutted after a fire broke out at the paid-parking shed of Thrissur railway station on Sunday, officials said.

The blaze erupted at around 6.20 am, and a distress call was received at about 6.40 am, according to Fire and Rescue Service officials. A spark from an electric line that fell on a two-wheeler parked with a cover on it is suspected to have triggered the fire.

Officials estimated that around 500 two-wheelers were parked in the shed, and most of them were destroyed. Five fire tenders were deployed, and the blaze was brought under control by around 7.45 am.

Measures were taken to prevent the fire from spreading to the railway station platforms. Even though a locomotive was parked on the railway track near the site, the Railways has not confirmed any major damage to it, an official said.

The tin-sheeted shed itself was completely damaged. Police and railway authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. Thrissur West Police registered a case and began probing the incident.

According to the FIR, the fire destroyed around 500 two-wheelers, a parking fee printing machine belonging to Aswathy Enterprises, which operates the parking facility, two mobile phones belonging to its employees, and Rs 10,000 in cash.

State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar visited the site and said, "We have made a preliminary assessment based on the statements of employees at the parking area. A special team led by an Additional Superintendent of Police, including an Assistant Commissioner and Circle Inspectors, has been constituted."

He added, "The Superintendent of Police (Railway) has been tasked with this. He will examine the matter and submit a report. In addition, a joint effort will be made to enhance security apparatus involving local police, railway police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF)."

Chandrasekhar said preliminary statements indicated a spark from an electric line may have caused the fire, but further investigation is required to confirm it.

Revenue Minister K Rajan also visited the site and said a thorough audit would be conducted to ensure such incidents do not occur again.