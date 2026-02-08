Financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical: Akhtar Ali appears in court to surrender

Akhtar Ali, former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was the first to raise allegations of financial irregularities against then-principal Sandip Ghosh, appeared at a court on Saturday after a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against him.

However, the formal surrender procedure could not be completed as his lawyer was absent.

In the absence of his advocate, Ali’s case could not be presented, and he returned without formally surrendering.

Sources said Ali, who had been hospitalised until Friday due to injuries and ailments, was discharged and went to court following the issuance of the arrest warrant.

“I recently fell and suffered a back injury. I also have an old injury causing severe pain,” Ali said on Friday.

He said that he had been admitted to a hospital on Thursday night. “Let me recuperate first. After that, I will surrender and seek bail from the court,” he had said.

Despite being the complainant in the graft case now under CBI investigation, Ali was named as an accused after the probe was completed. His name appeared in the central agency’s latest supplementary chargesheet related to the case.

The court had issued multiple summons asking Ali to appear, but he had failed to comply, CBI officers said.

His plea for anticipatory bail was recently rejected by Calcutta High Court.

On Friday, Ali also failed to respond to another court summons, citing his medical condition, prompting the court to issue the arrest warrant.

Ali maintains his innocence, insisting that the financial allegations against him are false.

“My elder brother was very ill during the Covid period. I took a loan from a person for him. Later, he passed away. I had returned the money, but the man (who loaned him money) cheated me and framed me. Had I had any other intention, I would have taken the amount in cash. Why would I take the money into my own account?” he said.

He added that he is being “unnecessarily harassed” in connection with the case.

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate submitted a chargesheet before the City Sessions Court in connection with alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.