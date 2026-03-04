Holi 2026: Mathura-Vrindavan temples to Puri beaches, colour and celebration sweep nation

1 7 People splash coloured water and celebrate Holi during the traditional Kodamar Holi festivities, in Beawar, Rajasthan, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Holi was celebrated across India on Wednesday, with streets, temples, homes and offices filled with colour, music and sweets.

From Mathura and Vrindavan to Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad, people marked the festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings: “Heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens on the occasion of Holi. May this festival, filled with colours and zeal, bring a spring of happiness for everyone. The festival of Holi infuses the entire atmosphere with new energy. The way the colours of happiness are seen scattered everywhere, it leaves everyone drenched in exuberance and joy."

2 7 People celebrate the Holi festival at the Swaminarayan Mandir Kalupur, in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (PTI)

In Mathura, Holi was observed outside the Bankey Bihari Temple, but not inside the sanctum.

In Bachchgaon village, families celebrated ‘Chappal Holi’, where elders playfully hit younger members with slippers, a 150-year-old custom that started as a protest against British rule.

In Shahjahanpur, the ‘Lat Sahab’ procession paraded a man representing a colonial-era officer on a bullock cart, while revellers chanted slogans and symbolically struck him with shoes.

3 7 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate the Holi festival, in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (PTI)

In Delhi, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party gathered at the residence of Manish Sisodia. Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal joined the event.

“Today, the colours of 'kattar imandaar' (staunch honest) will fly in the air, not the colours of corruption. This Holi is very special for AAP," Sisodia said.

At the Congress office on 24, Akbar Road, Rahul Gandhi played Holi with workers and was smeared in return.

4 7 People take part in a Holi festival celebration at the Ghusuri Shyam Temple, in Howrah district, West Bengal, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (PTI)

He posted on X: “Heartiest greetings to all of you on the festival of colours and love, Holi. May the colours of Holi fill your lives with new hopes, new enthusiasm and countless happiness."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge added: “On this joyous occasion that bridges distances, I wish you all a very Happy Holi. May your life always be filled with the colors of happiness.”

‘Dhulandi’ was celebrated in Rajasthan after partial observance in some areas due to a lunar eclipse. In Jaipur, chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma hosted a Holi Milan at his residence with domestic and foreign tourists and members of former royal families.

5 7 People celebrate the Holi festival, in Guwahati, Assam, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (PTI)

In Pushkar, the International Holi Festival drew large crowds. In Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, people exchanged sweets and smeared each other with gulal.

At Anandpur Sahib, devotees took part in the Holla Mohalla festival at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

In West Bengal, celebrations continued after Doljatra, with areas in Kolkata like Burrabazar, Chitpur, Bhawanipur, Lake Town and Kashipur seeing large crowds.

6 7 People celebrate the Holi festival, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (PTI)

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X: "HAPPY HOLI! May this vibrant festival fill every home with joy and colour." Children and youth in Hyderabad celebrated in apartments and residential complexes.

In Puri, authorities monitored tourists at the beach to prevent accidents. Along the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu, Army and BSF personnel joined locals and NGOs for the festival.

In Jharkhand, people celebrated with gulal and traditional Holi songs.

7 7 A man performs with fire as people celebrate the Holi festival at the Anandeshwar Temple at Parmat Ganga Ghat, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (PTI)

RELATED TOPICS Mathura Puri