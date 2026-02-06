RG Kar corruption probe: City court issues non-bailable warrant against whistleblower Akhtar Ali

A city court on Friday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Akhtar Ali, a whistleblower who had flagged alleged corruption by Sandip Ghosh during his tenure as principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On the same day, Enforcement Directorate named Ghosh in the chargesheet filed on its probe into money laundering linked to financial irregularities at the state-run medical college and hospital, where a gruesome rape and murder took place in August 2024.

The CBI had filed an additional chargesheet on December 2, 2025 where Ali was named for his alleged involvement in the procurement of hospital equipment while he was assistant super in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Ali had repeatedly ignored summons issued to him. The Calcutta High Court rejected his anticipatory bail application recently.

During the hearing on Friday, Ali’s counsel informed the court he was unwell and could not be present. The counsel for Sandip Ghosh, the former principal who has been behind bars since his arrest in September 2024, objected saying why two people named in the same chargesheet were not being treated equally.

The Alipore court then ordered a non-bailable warrant against Ali.

The CBI had said investigations into Ali’s bank accounts revealed he and his wife had received payments between 2020 and 2022 and had also travelled abroad with expenses borne by companies selling hospital equipment.

Following the CBI’s revelations the state health department had suspended Ali.

Ali had complained to the state vigilance commission in 2023 against Ghosh, then principal, about alleged financial irregularities. Soon, Ali was transferred from the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, and later the Kaliaganj Hospital in North Dinajpur.

Ali’s complaint against Ghosh came to light after the rape-and-murder of a postgraduate trainee at the hospital in the intervening night of August 8 and 9 in 2024.

While Ghosh and others named in the chargesheet were arrested, Ali was free.

Officials said the ED filed the chargesheet in relation to a money laundering case registered over the alleged misappropriation of funds at the medical institution. The probe follows parallel investigations by central agencies into the financial dealings at the hospital.