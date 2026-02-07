ED files chargesheet in court against alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday submitted a chargesheet before the City Sessions Court at Bichar Bhawan in connection with alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“Former principal Sandip Ghosh and two of his alleged associates, traders Biplab Singha and Sumon Hazra, were named in the chargesheet,” an ED official said.

Sources said the allegations against Ghosh include inflated billing, granting undue favours to select vendors running cafeterias, canteens and eateries on the hospital campus, selling unclaimed bodies and biomedical waste and unauthorised collection of car parking fees.

The CBI has been conducting a parallel investigation in the same case and had already filed a chargesheet last year.

The ED official said that Ghosh had allegedly assisted Singha and Hazra in illegally obtaining government contracts within the hospital. Ghosh is currently lodged in the Presidency correctional home.

The alleged irregularities surfaced in the aftermath of the rape and murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee in the hospital in August 2024. Ghosh was also arrested in connection with that case but was granted bail after 90 days as the CBI failed to file a chargesheet against him in that matter.

Arrest warrant

Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who first raised allegations of financial irregularities, was issued an arrest warrant by the Alipore court on Friday. The CBI had previously named him as an accused in its chargesheet.

Ali had failed to appear before the court despite multiple summons, prompting the issuance of the warrant.

His plea for anticipatory bail was also recently rejected by Calcutta High Court. On Friday, he again failed to respond to a summons, citing medical reasons, according to CBI officials.

“I recently fell and suffered a back injury. I also have an old injury causing severe pain,” Ali said on Friday.

He added that he had been admitted to a hospital on Thursday night. “Let me recuperate first. After that, I will surrender and seek bail from the court,” he said.

Ali denied all allegations of irregularities.

Sources in the central agency said that the CBI had named him in its last supplementary chargesheet in the case.