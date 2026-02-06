ED files money laundering chargesheet in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday submitted a chargesheet before a special court in Kolkata in its probe into alleged money laundering linked to financial irregularities at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Former principal of the medical college, Sandip Ghosh, is among the accused named in the chargesheet. He is currently in judicial remand following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged financial irregularities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the ED filed the chargesheet in relation to a money laundering case registered over the alleged misappropriation of funds at the medical institution. The probe follows parallel investigations by central agencies into the financial dealings at the hospital.

Akhtar Ali, a former official at R G Kar Hospital, had prayed for a CBI investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the state-run facility during the tenure of Ghosh, which had been granted by the Calcutta High Court and the order was upheld by the Supreme Court.

The ED had filed an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report), which is equivalent to a police FIR, over the alleged money trail in the case.

It was during the principalship of Ghosh that the infamous rape and murder of a trainee doctor took place and her body was found in the conference room of the state-run facility in north Kolkata on August 9, 2024.

Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police was sentenced to life imprisonment till the end of his natural life by the Sealdah sessions court here in January, 2025, after finding him guilty of the crimes.