US-Israel offensive pounds Iran on Day 5; over 1,000 killed, warship sunk in Indian Ocean

The US-Israel war on Iran entered its fifth day with sustained strikes on Tehran and key military infrastructure, as Washington and Tel Aviv intensified efforts to degrade Iran’s war-fighting capabilities.

Explosions rocked the Iranian capital and parts of Lebanon as Israel widened its offensive against Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group.

Israeli soldiers observe the border between Lebanon and Israel, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel.

Iranian authorities said the death toll from US and Israeli strikes has climbed to at least 1,045 people.

Adm. Brad Cooper, the top US military commander in the Middle East, said American forces have struck nearly 2,000 targets in Iran since the war began, describing the campaign as aimed at crippling Tehran’s missile and command networks.

People walk past damaged buildings following a strike on a police station, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2026.

The Israeli military said it carried out airstrikes on Iranian facilities that produce and store ballistic missiles, and claimed it destroyed what it described as Iran's secret underground nuclear headquarters.

Air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as Israel intercepted incoming Iranian missiles.

A woman kisses her dog as they shelter in an underground car park that functions as a bomb shelter, as sirens sound amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tel Aviv

A drone strike near the US Consulate in Dubai ignited a fire on Tuesday night amid Iran’s ongoing attacks on US diplomatic and military interests in the region.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the strike in Dubai, adding that all personnel were safe.

Smoke billows from an area near the U.S. Consulate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Israel's defence minister warned that whoever Iran chooses as its next supreme leader would be “a target for elimination.”

An Israeli Apache helicopter fires towards Lebanon as it flies above the Israel-Lebanon border, amid escalation between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran's late Supreme Leader, survived the assault by US and Israeli air strikes that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior military and political figures, two Iranian sources told Reuters.

As the day progressed, the Israeli military launched a fresh wave of large-scale strikes in Tehran, with heavy explosions reported in the eastern part of the capital.

Bodies of Iranian sailors are taken out of a van and moved to the mortuary at Karapitiya Hospital after a submarine attack on the Iranian military ship Iris Dena off Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said a US submarine had sunk an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean earlier in the day.

An explosion on what the U.S. Department of Defense says is an Iranian warship, at the sea, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video released on March 4, 2026.