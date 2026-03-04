Two arrested in Patuli for drink-driving, hitting riders and pedestrian

Two persons were arrested in Patuli on Monday night for allegedly hitting two riders and a pedestrian while driving recklessly in a car bearing a government sticker, police said.

The arrested duo, who were allegedly drunk, have been identified as Swapnil Ghosh, the driver, and Nilabja Ghosh.

Police said they traced the vehicle, which tried to flee after the incidents, to a spot on EM Bypass in Patuli.

Following their arrest, the duo claimed to work for a private company and hold senior positions.

The police said the two have been booked under multiple charges, including attempted murder and

reckless driving. The authenticity of the sticker on the car’s windshield is under investigation.

“The car came from Narendrapur along EM Bypass on Monday night and turned towards Patuli township. While taking a turn, it first hit a motorcyclist near the Baghajatin rail gate. The rider fell, but instead of stopping, the duo sped away,” said a senior Kolkata Police officer.

“As the duo were trying to flee, they hit a pedestrian

near Ghoshpara in Patuli. Some bystanders attempted to stop the vehicle, but the duo escaped.”

Eyewitnesses also told the police that the car struck another scooterist during the chase.

Some residents rescued the injured scooterist and admitted him to a private hospital nearby.

“Some of them alerted Patuli police station, and a team immediately reached the spot,” the officer added.

The control room was informed, and police began tracking the car based on its registration number.

A mobile patrol van later spotted and intercepted the vehicle on EM Bypass.