Bascule bridge gets Rs 117-crore makeover, modernisation to complete by 2027

The renovation involves upgrade of the bridge’s 1,640-tonne steel structure and its electromechanical systems

Sanjay Mandal Published 19.02.26, 06:57 AM
The Bascule bridge in Kidderpore

The Bascule bridge in Kidderpore

The Bascule bridge, which connects Kidderpore and Garden Reach with the rest of Calcutta, is undergoing a major renovation, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), the custodian of the 60-year-old structure, said on Wednesday.

The 117.54 crore project will modernise the 1966-built bridge. Constructed by the Austrian firm, Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems AG, the structure is a double-leaf rolling bridge with its leaves opening to allow cargo ships to pass between Kidderpore Dock I and II. When closed, it provide a road route for vehicles.

SMPK has partnered with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited through an MoU for the work. The work was awarded to M/s H & H Fressinet, Mumbai, in September 2025.

The renovation involves upgrade of the bridge’s 1,640-tonne steel structure and its electromechanical systems.

“The bridge is a cornerstone of our port’s logistics network,” said Rathendra Raman, chairperson of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata. “We are not just preserving a historic landmark but enhancing the safety and speed of port operations. We look forward to its completion by May 2027,” he said.

The bridge will remain open to traffic. If closed for short periods, vehicles will have to take the Canal Dock Road.

