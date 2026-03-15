Convocation on CU campus after six years, event to be held at Centenary Auditorium

Calcutta University will hold its convocation on campus after a gap of six years on March 23.

On Saturday, the university said in a notification that the convocation will be held at the Centenary Auditorium on the College Street campus.

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The convocation was last organised in 2020, and the event was held at Nazrul Mancha in south Calcutta.

Ashutosh Ghosh, the full-term CU vice-chancellor, said the convocation was last held at the Centenary Auditorium in 2016.

The convocation programme will be presided over by R.N. Ravi, the new governor, who is the ex officio chancellor of the state-aided universities, including CU.

VC Ghosh said that the university got the governor’s consent to hold the convocation on Friday evening.

“I will go to Raj Bhavan next week to formally invite him,” VC Ghosh said.

A CU official said they had earlier spoken to C.V. Ananda Bose, the predecessor of R.N. Ravi, about the convocation.

The convocation address will be delivered by IIT Kharagpur director Suman Chakraborty.

About 1,100 research scholars will be awarded a degree at the convocation. They completed their PhD between 2024 and 2026.

In the convocation, the Honoris Causa will be awarded to Vijay Pandurang Bhatkar (DSc), Ranajit Das (DLitt) and Fr. Thomas Chatamparampil (DLitt).

Bhatkar, an Indian computer scientist, IT leader, educationist, and best known as the “architect of India’s national initiative in supercomputing, has received the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

He is also the founder and executive director of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing.

Das is a poet and an educationist. Fr Chathamparampil is the former vice-chancellor of Christ University.

At the convocation, 10 medals will be awarded to distinguished academics.

The official said no convocation was held after 2020 because of the pandemic and administrative transitions.

The convocation will start at 12.30pm. It has been a tradition to hold the convocation on campus. The venue was shifted to Nazrul Mancha in 2020 as the Centenary Auditorium was under repair.