IMD: Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, lightning to continue in most of West Bengal till May 4

The IMD on Thursday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal, and thunderstorms accompanied by rain in several other places across the state till May 4.

Due to favourable wind pattern and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms are very likely to occur over most districts of West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

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It said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar and heavy rain in Kalimpong, till May 3.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 50-60 kmph are very likely to occur over the south Bengal districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Hooghly and Nadia during the period, the bulletin said.

Several places in the state experienced moderate to heavy rain with gusty winds on Wednesday evening, significantly cooling night temperatures.

Amta in Howrah district received the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday at 97 mm, the IMD said.

The other places which received good amount of rainfall include Salt Lake (63 mm), Kolkata (54 mm), Dum Dum (54 mm), Mainaguri (67 mm), Mathabhanga (61 mm), Alipurduar (57 mm) and Hasimara (56 mm), it said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 20.4 degree Celsius on Thursday, nearly six notches below the normal, it added.