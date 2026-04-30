Election Commission introduces QR code-based ID system at counting centres on May 4

The Election Commission has decided to introduce QR code-based identity cards at counting centres to prevent unauthorised entry during vote counting for assembly elections in five states on May 4, an official said on Thursday.

The system will be implemented on counting day for the assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, as well as for bypolls in seven Assembly constituencies across five states. It will later be extended to all Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To eliminate the possibility of any unauthorised persons from entering counting centres, the poll panel has introduced QR code-based photo identity cards. Under the system, a three-layer security arrangement has been put in place at the counting centres," he added.

A controversy broke out in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls when a mobile phone of an "authorised person" was used by the aide of a candidate "unauthorisedly" while votes were being counted in Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat.

"At the first two security checkpoints, identity cards issued by the returning officer (RO) will be verified manually, while at the innermost security cordon near the counting hall, entry will be allowed only after successful QR code scanning," he said.

The QR-enabled cards will be issued to all categories of authorised personnel allowed inside counting centres, including returning officers, assistant returning officers, counting staff, technical personnel, candidates, election agents and counting agents.

"This is aimed at ensuring the highest standards of transparency, security and efficiency in the counting process," the official said.

The commission said media access arrangements would remain unchanged, with accredited journalists being allowed entry on the basis of authority letters issued by the EC under the existing guidelines.

"Separate media centres will also be set up near counting halls to facilitate coverage," he added.

Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), District Election Officers (DEOs) and ROs have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the new protocol and deploy trained personnel at designated checkpoints for smooth implementation of the system, the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.