297 poll complaints, 2 need cop action in Calcutta, say police sources

The city police received 297 election-related complaints at their Lalbazar headquarters on Wednesday, but only two required actual intervention, sources said.

Both calls came from members of Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari’s entourage — one when he was in Kalighat and the other during his visit to Ekbalpore, according to police officials.

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“Nearly all of the 297 complaints were based on assumptions, except these two. Both originated from those accompanying the Leader of the Opposition,” a city police officer said.

Police teams were dispatched to locations within the Bhabanipur assembly constituency following the complaints, and both situations were brought under control, officers confirmed.

Tensions briefly flared around 9.30am when Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari nearly crossed paths in Chakraberia, where Banerjee was visiting a party councillor.

Adhikari arrived at the same spot and halted there, creating a potentially volatile situation. Police stepped in promptly to prevent any escalation or violence.

Sources said election periods typically see a surge in calls to police. However, Wednesday saw almost no reports of intimidation or violence.

“There were a few complaints about slow voting and alleged booth jamming. We informed the Election Commission, as such matters fall outside the police’s jurisdiction,” an officer added.