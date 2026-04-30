Housing complex booths boon for senior citizens in Calcutta polls

Resident WhatsApp groups buzzed with updates every few minutes on queue lengths outside polling booths, volunteers arranged pick-up and drop-off services for senior citizens, and wheelchairs were provided to those unable to walk or stand for long periods.

Housing complexes across the city that hosted polling stations on Wednesday devised their own systems to ensure maximum voter turnout.

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For many elderly and ailing residents, voting had often meant avoiding long walks and queues at polling booths outside their housing complexes. This time, with booths set up within their premises, many felt encouraged to cast their votes.

Polling stations were set up in six housing complexes across the 11 Assembly constituencies of Calcutta. Across Bengal, 69 housing complexes hosted polling stations, 57 of them for the first time, according to Election Commission sources.

“We had 569 voters, of whom 488 cast their votes. Many younger residents live outside Calcutta and could not return for the elections, which is why the turnout could not be higher. The oldest voter in our complex was a 95-year-old resident,” said Ashok Baid of Silver Spring under the Entally Assembly constituency.

Baid said residents were regularly informed via WhatsApp updates to enable them to avoid long waits outside the booth.

A similar system was followed at Urbana, where residents came down to vote after checking queue updates, ensuring there was never a long line during the day.

CRPF director general Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited Silver Spring on Wednesday afternoon and briefly interacted with residents.

“He asked people standing in the queue whether they were facing any problems and whether polling was proceeding smoothly,” a resident said.

“Earlier, we used to vote at a school near Dhapa. This time, we could vote under one roof. Unlike previous elections, we could all go together,” said Rajesh Kumar Prasad, president of the Silver Spring Apartment Owners’ Association.

At Urbana, which falls under the Kasba Assembly constituency, a polling booth was set up for its 952 voters.

Anant Saras, a member of the Urbana Apartment Owners’ Association, said volunteers arranged transport for elderly residents.

“Some committee members initiated pick-up and drop services for senior citizens so that they do not face inconvenience while casting their votes,” he said.

Senior citizens were escorted from the lobbies of their towers to the polling booth and dropped back.

Manab Banerjee, 87, a resident of Tower 4 in Urbana, said the arrangement made voting significantly easier.

“Earlier, we had to go to Anandapur FP School. Now we do not have to walk much in this weather,” he said.

The six housing complexes in Calcutta that hosted polling stations were Active Acres and Silver Spring in Entally; Lake District in Beleghata; Arjun Apartment in Maniktala; South City in Rashbehari, which had two polling stations; and Asha Co-operative in Rashbehari.

Polling stations were also set up in eight housing complexes in the Rajarhat New Town and Bidhannagar Assembly constituencies.