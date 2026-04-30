Nor’wester spell to keep Kolkata weather wet through the week

The fourth of May will possibly be stormy in Kolkata and not just in the counting centres.

The Met department forecasts thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds ranging between 30 kmph and 60 kmph is predicted to get stronger on Monday, the day of the Assembly election results and Tuesday.

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On these two days in some places wind speed could reach up to 60 kmph in isolated areas.

From Thursday onwards till next Wednesday, this pattern of storm and rain, typically pre-monsoon, frequent spells of rain and thunderstorms will hit the city.

Rain or thundershowers are very likely at most places on Thursday and Friday, with similar conditions continuing at many places on Saturday.

Day temperatures are not expected to change significantly through the week, with maximum temperatures hovering around 34 to 36 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures staying near 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.

The cloud cover and rain are likely to prevent any sharp spike in heat, offering some relief from typical early May conditions.

Coastal districts in south Bengal may witness heavier rainfall in isolated pockets, while a squally wind warning has been issued for the coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till May 4 due to rough conditions. Squally winds are likely to prevail with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph along the West Bengal coast.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms, especially in open areas, as lightning and strong winds may disrupt traffic and power lines.