Convocation at NAAC ‘A’ rated Adamas University

A fledgling private university that got an A grade from the national accreditation body held its 9th convocation on Wednesday.

Adamas University awarded degrees to 1,527 students across disciplines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said 992 undergraduate degrees, 457 postgraduate degrees, 22 PhD degrees, and 54 diplomas were awarded. In recognition of academic excellence, 12 gold medals and 20 silver medals were distributed.

The graduates included students not only from Bengal but also from several other states.

“A convocation is not merely the culmination of an academic journey but the beginning of a larger responsibility. At Adamas University, we strive to create globally competent, socially responsible and industry-ready graduates who can lead with knowledge, ethics and innovation,” said Samit Ray, the Adamas founder and chancellor.

The university got an A grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 2025

Ray told Metro that in the next few years, the university would focus on research and securing patents.

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, in his address, told the young graduates to contribute meaningfully to society.

Also present were Suranjan Das, the vice-chancellor of Adamas University, and

T.G. Sitharam, former chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).