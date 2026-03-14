CISCE cancels ICSE and ISC exams in UAE due to West Asia conflict

The ongoing ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) exams have been cancelled in the UAE, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said on Friday.

The council had postponed the two exams twice since March 1 in the wake of the war in West Asia that began on February 28.

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Around 1,000 students from CISCE-affiliated schools in Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE had been appearing for the exams.

“The decision was taken after consultation with the Indian embassy and the education ministry of the UAE government,” Joseph Emmanuel, chief executive and secretary of the CISCE, told Metro.

The council held a meeting with the Indian embassy on Thursday, Emmanuel said.

Separately, multiple meetings were held with the UAE’s ministry of education between February 28 and March 9, when the last meeting

took place, the council chief said.

In India, the exams are

continuing according to schedule.

The ICSE exams, which began in India on February 17, will end on March 30. The ISC exams began on February 12 and will conclude on April 6.

ICSE and ISC students in the UAE will be awarded marks based on an alternative assessment mechanism, the council has said.

Schools’ internal assessments will form part of the process, an official from the council said.

“The board will develop an alternative assessment mechanism. The details will be notified in due course. Those who are not satisfied with the imputed marks can apply for the improvement exam,” Emmanuel said.

The decision follows the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, which retaliated by striking Israel and American military installations in the region, prompting first the postponement and later the cancellation of the exams in the affected countries.