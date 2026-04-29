Dos and don'ts for Kolkata voters: Everything to keep in mind before you step out to vote

Calcutta and its adjoining districts vote on Wednesday. Here is a low-down of all you ought to keep in mind before stepping out to vote — or not.

Polling begins: 7am

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Ends: 6pm. Anyone who queues up by that time will be allowed to vote.

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What if I arrive at 6.01pm?

You can’t vote. You have to reach the booth before 6pm.

To the booth

What should I carry to the booth?

Your voter ID. If you don’t have one, carry one of the following: Aadhaar, PAN, driving licence, passport, or a bank passbook with a photograph.

Can I vote without a voter slip?

Yes. But you have to produce one of the IDs mentioned above.

Will anything be different this year?

Unlike other elections, central forces will be posted both inside the polling station and within 100 metres of it

State police will be outside this periphery

Earlier, the area outside polling stations was managed by local police. This time, the area immediately outside the polling station — called a catchment area — is covered by CCTV cameras

According to the Election Commission, any report of violence, even from the catchment area, could lead to re-polling in that booth

BLOs will be present outside the booths for final verification of voters in case any question arises over validity

What you can’t carry into the booth

Any object that can be used as a weapon, such as a cricket bat or a pen knife

A flag or any party symbol

A large amount of unexplained cash

Can I carry an umbrella?

You can, but be prepared for thorough checking.

What about my mobile phone?

It must be switched off or silent, and can’t be used within 100 metres of a booth.

What should I do first on reaching the booth?

Ask a cop or central force jawan to direct you to the right queue. They would need your “part number”, mentioned on the voter slip.

What if I am not sure my name is on the electoral rolls and I haven’t received a voter slip?

You can look for your name in the electoral rolls on the EC website by entering your EPIC number. A voter slip is not mandatory.

Is it okay to move around in the city when polling is on?

Yes, but make sure you carry an ID. Don’t be taken aback if police question you.

Can I go to the booth in a group on a bike?

Group bikers are not allowed. One pillion rider, but both need to carry IDs. According to a Calcutta High Court order, bike rallies or groups of bikes will not be allowed.

Can I drive to my polling booth?

Yes, but your vehicle has to be parked at least 200 metres away.

Can I go to vote in a group?

Unnecessary assembly of people is banned within 100 metres of a booth.

Does that mean members of a family cannot go to their booth together?

They can, but each member should carry an ID. The group must not be noisy.

Can an NRI vote?

Yes, provided prior intimation has been given to the EC. The person has to carry their voter ID and passport.

Will there be help around if someone falls sick?

Yes, there will be medical assistance within 100 metres.

Inside

What do I do once inside the booth?

Identify yourself and produce your voter card or any of the valid documents

You will be asked to sign the voting register

An official will put the indelible ink on your index finger and hand over a slip with your serial number

Hand the slip to the presiding officer, who will verify your details. The presiding officer will ask you to proceed to the EVM, in an enclosure with three sides covered

How do I cast my vote?

The EVM displays the names of all the candidates for the constituency along with their party symbols

Next to each name and symbol, there is a blue button and a red light. The last line on the EVM will be “None of the above (NOTA)”. You have to press the blue button against the candidate name and symbol of your choice

The red light will glow and the machine will beep, indicating a valid vote

The glow and beep are mandatory for the vote to be recorded

Inform the presiding officer and press again if the light doesn’t glow or if you don’t hear the beep

After you press the button, the VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) prints a small paper slip showing the candidate’s name and party symbol for whom the vote has been cast. The slip is visible to the voter through a transparent window for about seven seconds, after which it automatically drops into a sealed box. These slips are used to verify the vote count by tallying with EVM results in randomly selected booths

Will my vote be cancelled if I press the button twice by mistake?

Once you press the button, the EVM will not respond to a second touch.

How long can I be at the EVM enclosure?

Not longer than what it takes to press a button. If you suspect foul play, bring it to the notice of the police.

What complaints can I lodge as a voter?

When the queue isn’t moving at a reasonable pace

When someone tries to influence, threaten or intimidate you or other voters

Whom to approach if I have a query?

The presiding officer.

Can anyone accompany a disabled person?

Yes. A companion can help the disabled voter. But for this, Form 14A has to be filled in the booth.

Whom to call to report a problem?

Dial 1800345008 to lodge complaints regarding law and order issues

to lodge complaints regarding law and order issues Election Commission: 1950

Kolkata Police: 100

The BLO can be informed, and the local observer can be contacted. Their numbers are available on the Bengal chief electoral officer’s website

What if my name has been cleared by the tribunal, but I am told by the presiding officer that it does not feature in the voter list?

In such a situation, the voter can still insist on voting. Such voters have to give a declaration that their information is true or else they could face action.

How can such a situation arise?

EC sources said this situation may arise if the voter was not found when the BLO went to hand over the voter slip, or if the appellate tribunal’s list did not reach the booth on time.

Will there be party camps outside the polling booth?

Not within 100 metres.

Sky-watch

What will the weather be like?

Expect cloudy skies. Thunderstorms are likely, according to the forecast. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33° and 27° Celsius.

Transport

Will there be transport on the roads?

Metro: It will follow the usual weekday schedule.

North-south corridor (Blue Line): First and last trains will leave the terminal stations around 6.50am and 9.45pm

First and last trains will leave the terminal stations around 6.50am and 9.45pm East-West Metro (Green Line): First and last trains will leave at 6.45am and 9.55pm.

Bus: Several private operators said buses will be few. Most of them have been requisitioned for election duty. “State buses will be on the roads, but maybe fewer in number. Most drivers and conductors not on election duty have gone home to vote,” said Tapan Badyopadhyay of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates.

Bus: Several private operators said buses will be few. Most of them have been requisitioned for election duty. “State buses will be on the roads, but maybe fewer in number. Most drivers and conductors not on election duty have gone home to vote,” said Tapan Badyopadhyay of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates.

App-based services: App cabs will be fewer in number.

Food, booze, malls

Will liquor be available?

Wednesday is a dry day. Off-shops and bars at restaurants, clubs and hotels will be closed for the day. Online delivery will be closed.

Will online food aggregators be available?

Unlikely, as most restaurants will be closed.

Will it be wise to step out for a family lunch after the vote?

Going out for lunch may not be feasible as many will be closed until at least the evening. “Many employees will be off in the first half because they will cast their votes. But most places should open in the evening,” said Sudesh Poddar, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India.

Will malls be open?

Quest Mall and Acropolis will remain shut for the entire day

South City Mall, City Centre and City Centre 2 will open after 5pm

Things to do after you vote, or if you don’t, or can’t

Catch Do Deewane Seher Mein, a romantic film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, on Netflix. If Hollywood is your thing, there is Charlize Theron’s new survival thriller Apex, also on Netflix.