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regular-article-logo Thursday, 11 June 2026

Police trace Swarup's studio links, uncover documents and guild operations

On Tuesday, the police found voluminous documents, including permission letters to and from various production houses to the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India, of which Swarup was the leader

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 11.06.26, 07:13 AM
Swarup Biswas at the Technicians Studio in Tollygunge on Wednesday.

Swarup Biswas at the Technicians Studio in Tollygunge on Wednesday. Picture by Sanat Kr Sinha

Police took Swarup Biswas, brother of former sports minister Aroop Biswas, to the Technicians Studio in Tollygunge on Wednesday and searched its offices.

Sources said the police sifted through documents and spoke to people associated with the studio.

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On Tuesday, the police found voluminous documents, including permission letters to and from various production houses to the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India, of which Swarup was the leader.

“We are in the process of talking to the members of the various guilds attached to the federation. It is very important to understand how things were operated here so that we can verify the allegations against the prime accused and his associates,” an officer said.

Sources said the police were waiting for the bank statements of Swarup’s personal accounts and the federation’s bank accounts.

Swarup was picked up from 21/5, Sahapur Colony, on Thursday night around 9pm by officers of New Alipore police station and brought to the police station, where he was formally arrested.

According to the complainant, a 42-year-old woman who lives in the Regent Park area, she had no work for the last two years, and when she went to the Suruchi Sangha
club in New Alipore on August 20, 2025, to meet Swarup for work, he allegedly demanded money.

“Swarup Biswas and his associates asked for money and threatened her,” an officer of Kolkata Police said.

Allegations of asking for sexual favours against work and attempted killing with a gun have also emerged against Swarup and his associates.

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