Calcutta University green-lights Loreto College’s autonomy bid

Loreto College can go ahead with its plan to seek autonomy, Calcutta University has said.

CU has informed Loreto College that the affiliating university has no objections to the minority college’s decision to apply to the UGC for autonomy.

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The university passed a resolution in this regard at its syndicate meeting on April 17.

The college was informed about the university’s decision on April 20.

The 114-year-old Loreto College applied to the UGC for autonomous status in January.

The college intends to start its autonomous journey from the 2026-27 academic year.

Any application by a college seeking autonomy requires the affiliating university to provide a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the regulatory body.

Sharmila Mitra, adviser and professor of practice, Loreto College, said they were awaiting the formal no-objection certificate.

“The university’s response has been communicated to the UGC,” said Mitra.

CU vice-chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh said: “The university’s syndicate has given its due approval. As we had said earlier, CU would extend all cooperation to any of its affiliated colleges seeking autonomy.”

Loreto plans to introduce BCom and BBA programmes, a law school, and undergraduate courses in social work, AI, computer science, journalism and communication.

The college also intends to offer master’s programmes in GIS (Geographic Information Systems) and political science.

Jayashree Mitra, former principal of Behala College, which obtained autonomy last year, said they expect the UGC to decide on Loreto College’s application by May.

“If the Loreto College is to start its journey as an autonomous college from the 2026-27 academic year, the college should be awarded the status by May,” Mitra said.

In February, Scottish Church College also decided to apply for autonomy.

“The college has informed us that it will apply for autonomy. However, they have yet to seek an NOC from us,” a CU official said.