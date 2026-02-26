Booking opens for The Park Unizen residences on EM Bypass, prices start at Rs 9.5 crore

Serviced residences at the jointly developed property by Ambuja Neotia and The Park Hotels along EM Bypass are now open for booking, with 25 units already reserved, the developers said on Wednesday.

The residences at The Park Unizen will be housed in two towers. Prices range between ₹9.5 crore and ₹19.5 crore, including taxes and car parking, an Ambuja Neotia official said. A third building will house a hotel with 218 rooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tower B of the serviced residences is now open for booking. Tower A will be opened for booking later. There are 35 units in Tower B, and even before a formal launch, we received so many booking requests over phone and email. Already 25 units have been taken up,” said Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman of Ambuja Neotia, at the news conference.

The second tower will have 34 units. Both towers offer two types of residences: one with a saleable area of 4,210 sq ft and the other 4,123 sq ft. Each unit has four bedrooms. “The base price is ₹18,750 per sq ft, with prices rising on higher floors,” Neotia said.

Both towers will also include a duplex in each, with a saleable area slightly over 7,000 sq ft. The duplexes will have five bedrooms. All units will have to compulsorily buy three parking spaces at ₹45 lakh. The buildings will feature two basements, a ground floor and 20 upper floors.

Officials said both the serviced residences and hotel are expected to be commissioned by July 2030.

Priya Paul, chairperson of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, recalled that The Park opened its first property in Calcutta. “Our journey began in 1967 with the first hotel we opened in Calcutta (on Park Street),” she said, adding that setting up another property in the city has always been special.

Paul said the project is expected to bring in ₹700 crore of investment. “Around 700 people will find direct employment,” she added.

Karan Paul, non-executive director of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, said he expects the hotel rooms to remain occupied year-round.

The project will be located along EM Bypass in the city’s east.

The stretch of the Bypass is already home to three luxury hotels: ITC Sonar, ITC Royal Bengal and JW Marriott.

Piling work will begin in mid-March, with preliminary infrastructure development already under way, Neotia said.

Singapore-based Gensler is the principal architect, while Mumbai-headquartered Bobby Mukherrji Architects will handle interiors for common areas and the club.

The Park now operates under five brands — The Park, The Park Collection, Zone by The Park, Zone Connect by The Park, and Stop by Zone.

According to officials, the company currently has 400 rooms and plans to double capacity within four years.

(From left) Vijay Dewan, managing director of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels; Karan Paul, non-executive director of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels; Priya Paul, chairperson of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels; Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman of Ambuja Neotia; and Pramod Ranjan Dwivedi, president and CEO, Ambuja Neotia Realty, at the news conference on Wednesday

“We are coming up with a 65-room propertyin Darjeeling and a100-room property in Siliguri,” said Vijay Dewan, managing director ofApeejay Surrendra Park Hotels.