MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 29 January 2026

Bengal: Toll rises to 21 in Anandapur fire, 28 still missing; prohibitory orders imposed

Given the nature of the incident and the extent of damage, the possibility of the toll going up cannot be ruled out, says a senior police officer

PTI Published 29.01.26, 02:40 PM
Fire brigade personnel douse a fire at a warehouse, in Kolkata, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. A fire broke out in a warehouse in the Nazirabad area of Anandapur, Kolkata, in the early hours of Monday, causing at least seven feared deaths and multiple missing persons.

Fire brigade personnel douse a fire at a warehouse, in Kolkata, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. A fire broke out in a warehouse in the Nazirabad area of Anandapur, Kolkata, in the early hours of Monday, causing at least seven feared deaths and multiple missing persons. PTI picture

The toll in the fire near Kolkata on January 26 has risen to 21 with more 13 bodies found from gutted buildings, while 28 people are still missing, raising fears that the number of fatalities are likely to increase, the police said on Thursday.

The authorities imposed prohibitory orders in the area, restricting public movement ahead of the proposed visit by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

The devastating fire reduced to ashes two godowns and a manufacturing unit of a momo company at Anandapur in South 24 Parganas district, close to the city.

"Given the nature of the incident and the extent of damage, the possibility of the toll going up cannot be ruled out," a senior police officer said.

In view of the situation and ahead of a proposed visit by BJP leaders, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were imposed in the area from Wednesday midnight.

"A prohibitory order has been imposed to maintain law and order and to facilitate rescue and identification work," the police officer said.

Adhikari has moved the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to visit the site and to take out a march from a nearby temple to the spot. The matter is likely to be heard by Justice Shubra Ghosh on Thursday, a source in the court said.

The Sunday night blaze reduced warehouses and a manufacturing unit to rubble, leaving behind charred buildings and bodies of workers.

Officials said DNA mapping of the 21 recovered bodies or body parts is likely to begin on Thursday to establish their identities.

"DNA profiling is essential in this case as many of the bodies are severely charred and identification through conventional means is not possible," the officer said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Anandapur Fire Accident Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SC stays UGC equity regulations on caste-based discrimination in educational institutions

The court suggests that the regulations must be revisited by a committee comprising eminent jurists. The regulations are prima facie 'vague' and are' capable of misuse', the court observes
Abhijit Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

It sends a signal to the US that we don't need the US as much as the US thinks we do

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT