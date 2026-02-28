Academic freedom: Scottish Church College to seek autonomy from Calcutta University

The 196-year-old Scottish Church College has decided to apply for autonomous status to step out of the control of Calcutta University and introduce courses “going beyond the confines of what is traditionally offered”.

The governing board, the highest decision-making body of the college, met on Friday and adopted a resolution to apply for autonomy to the University Grants Commission (UGC).

A nine-member task force has been formed to guide the college through the process. Father Dominic Savio, principal of St Xavier’s College, will serve as adviser. St Xavier’s was the first college in Bengal to be granted autonomous status in 2006.

“The Scottish Church College Council (the governing board) considered the report on autonomy placed by the principal and favourably advocated by the secretary. The council was pleased and unanimously accepted and adopted that the Scottish Church College will go for autonomy...,” the minutes of the resolution stated.

The college has sought a no-objection certificate from its parent body, the Church of North India (CNI), to proceed with the move.

Madhumanjari Mandal, principal of the college and a botany professor, said autonomy would pave the way for curricular innovation needed to attract bright students at a time when private institutions offer more flexible and modern approaches.

The college has performed well in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), securing an “A” grade in each of the past three cycles.

“In its last report, NAAC recommended that we apply for autonomy. Through autonomy, we can design our own curriculum and introduce courses aligned with contemporary demands. We have to plan innovative courses in emerging areas like AI and data science,” principal Mandal told Metro on Friday.

She said that enrolment has declined in one or two departments. “Maybe our situation is not as bad as in some other colleges, where there are no takers in many departments. But we need to wake up and introduce courses beyond traditional offerings so that we can attract and retain bright students,” Mandal said.

Father Savio, adviser to the task force and principal of St Xavier’s College, told Metro: “A team from Scottish Church College visited our college on February 24 to learn about the autonomy experience. We have 20 years of experience as an autonomous college and will help Scottish Church College in any way possible.”

Growing trend

The push for autonomy comes amid similar moves by other city institutions. The 114-year-old Loreto College has also applied for autonomous status, citing the need for innovative and creative courses to stem the exodus of students to other cities. A. Nirmala, teacher-in-charge of Loreto College, had said that many bright students are leaving Calcutta and that relevant, creative courses are essential to retain them.

Some colleges that already have autonomy are: Swami Vivekananda Centenary College, Rahara; Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Belur; St Xavier’s College, Park Street; Behala College; and St Xavier’s College, Burdwan.

Mandal said Scottish Church is awaiting the task force’s report before submitting its application. “We will apply to CU with a copy to the UGC, seeking autonomous status. The education department will also have to be informed of our bid,” she said.