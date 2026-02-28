Police prep for poll patrols, focus on hotspots from last elections

Officers-in-charge of police stations in all Kolkata Police divisions have been instructed to identify trouble-prone areas in their jurisdictions, list troublemongers responsible for violence in the last elections, and coordinate with officers from bordering districts ahead of the area domination exercises by central forces.

In the first batch, 240 companies of central forces are scheduled to reach Bengal on Sunday, with 12 of those companies deployed in Calcutta.

The area domination exercises will begin soon after the forces arrive and company commanders meet senior police officers to prepare rosters based on each company’s strength.

“The officers-in-charge will have to identify areas within their respective jurisdictions and break them down into zones where domination exercises will be carried out over a period of time,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

“This list, finalised in consultation with senior officers at Lalbazar and the divisional deputy commissioners, must be ready before the central forces’ exercise begins,” the officer said.

The list will focus on three categories of areas:

Pockets where poll-related violence was recorded during and after the last polls

Polling stations located in highly sensitive areas

Areas bordering adjoining districts where police jurisdictions overlap

Officers-in-charge will be required to file daily reports on the exercises, including the number of polling premises covered, to senior officers at Lalbazar and their respective divisions.

Officers must maintain three categories of rogue registers: List A, of known criminals in the area; List B, of criminals operating in the area but residing elsewhere; and List C, of budding criminals in the area.

“The area domination exercises should also include visits to criminal hideouts and the houses of individuals with pending non-bailable warrants. Any absconding person must be included in the daily report,” the officer said.

Police stations with overlapping areas along district borders have been instructed to coordinate with their counterparts and draw up area domination plans.

“A company of central forces usually covers areas under three police stations each day. A roster with timings will be prepared in consultation with commanding officers and adhered to,” the officer added.