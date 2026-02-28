Kolkata Police launch all-women 'Pink Booths' at key roads to boost safety

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced the launch of two new initiatives by Kolkata Police aimed at further enhancing women's safety and confidence in the city.

In a post on X, Banerjee said several all-women 'Pink Booths' would be set up at key city intersections and would remain operational from evening till midnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My sisters in the city will be able to connect directly with the women officers of KP for any assistance in these booths," she said.

The chief minister also announced the deployment of all-women mobile patrol teams, which she has named 'SHINING'. These teams will be on duty from 8 pm to 2 am, patrolling the EM Bypass and other major roads, frequently used by working women during night hours.

"Several 'SHINING' (as I have named them) all-women mobile patrol teams will also be on duty from 8 pm to 2 am, patrolling EM Bypass and other major city roads used by my working sisters during night hours," Banerjee wrote.

Asserting that "Kolkata continues to be the safest city in the country over the years," the chief minister expressed confidence that the two "unique new initiatives will go a long way" in strengthening women's safety in the metropolis.

Kolkata Police officials are expected to share further details about the modalities and deployment strategy later in the day.