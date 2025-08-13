Heavy rain likely in North Bengal till August 15, IMD issues warning for possible landslides and flooding

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal till Friday morning due to strong moisture incursion and an active monsoon trough.

Several parts of north Bengal — including Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri — have been receiving heavy rainfall since Tuesday morning.

The IMD bulletin said, “The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Friday morning.”

A low-pressure area has formed over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, accompanied by an upper air cyclonic circulation up to 7.6 km above mean sea level.

While it is expected to cross the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts over the next 48 hours, the IMD said, “The low-pressure area has no direct impact over West Bengal.”

However, the system, along with the monsoon trough and strong moisture incursion, is driving the current spell of rain in north Bengal.

Rainfall in the past 24 hours has been significant. Alipurduar recorded 210 mm, Cooch Behar 105 mm, Bagdogra 83 mm, Jalpaiguri 72 mm, and Raiganj 91 mm. The heaviest falls were at Newlands Tea Garden (36 cm), Kumargram Tea Estate (33 cm) and Sankos Tea Estate (31 cm) in Alipurduar district.

Forecast and warnings

North Bengal (Aug 13–15): Light to moderate rain at most places, with heavy to very heavy rain (7–20 cm) at one or two locations in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. Other districts such as North and South Dinajpur and Malda may also receive heavy showers with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph).

Possible impacts: Waterlogging in low-lying areas, flash floods, landslides in hilly districts, damage to kutcha roads and vulnerable houses, rise in river water levels (Teesta, Jaldhaka, Torsa, Raidak), and harm to standing crops. The IMD advised regulating traffic and tourism, avoiding waterlogged and landslide-prone zones, and taking shelter during intense spells.

South Bengal: Light to moderate rain is expected till Friday morning, with heavy rainfall at isolated places in Murshidabad and Nadia on Wednesday. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely in several districts over the next two days.

Advisory: Residents should avoid sheltering under trees or electric poles during storms and stay away from water bodies during lightning activity.

The IMD has not issued any warning for the West Bengal coast, but squally weather with wind speeds of 35–45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is expected along and off the south Odisha coast from August 13 to 15. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea in this period.