MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 06 January 2026

Shashi Tharoor pledges party line ahead of Kerala polls amid Congress leadership buzz

Congress leader says he will campaign actively for UDF candidates while downplaying leadership tensions after remarks on BJP gains in Thiruvananthapuram civic body polls

Cynthia Chandran Published 06.01.26, 07:24 AM
Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor File picture

Congress Working Committee member and four-time MP Shashi Tharoor has said he will stick to the party line as Kerala gears up for the Assembly elections, even as speculation continues over his strained relationship with the party leadership.

Speaking to reporters in Wayanad on Monday on the sidelines of the two-day Lakshya Leadership summit — the Congress’s preparatory camp ahead of the Assembly polls — Tharoor said he had remained loyal to the party throughout his 17-year-long political career.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've never strayed from the party line. There is no need for misunderstanding. I will be actively campaigning for the UDF candidates in Kerala during the imminent Assembly polls. During the 2021 Assembly elections, I’d actively campaigned for 59 candidates. This time, I guess I will be campaigning for more leaders," said Tharoor.

Tharoor’s remarks came amid heightened attention following his comments a day earlier on the BJP’s takeover of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Council in the recent local body elections, a setback in his own parliamentary constituency. His remarks had sparked speculation about whether he would raise uncomfortable questions at the party forum.

According to a Congress leader, Tharoor had initially expressed interest in addressing certain issues within the party at the summit but chose restraint.

RELATED TOPICS

Shashi Tharoor Indian National Congress (Congress)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'This is life now': Umar Khalid tells friend over phone after Supreme Court denies bail

Umar has been in jail since September 13, 2020, and Sharjeel since January 28, 2020 — almost a month before the late-February communal riots in Delhi that year, which they are accused of instigating through protests against the new citizenship regime
Sunil Malhotra
Quote left Quote right

Venezuela's Indian community numbered about 300 families at one time; now only 5 remain

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT