In Ladakh, cinema touches a new height: At 11,500 ft, PVR INOX launches multiplex in Leh

A new, snug warmth has descended on sub-zero Ladakh with the opening of the region’s first multiplex, operating at 11,500 feet.

PVR INOX launched the multi-screen theatre in Leh town on December 20. The cold desert of Leh lies on the western edge of the Tibetan Plateau, also called the Roof of the World because of its altitude.

“It’s not just the highest-altitude cinema in the country but the first multiplex in Ladakh,” owner Tsewang Nurboo told The Telegraph.

It’s actually the region’s first stationary cinema. Leh previously had to make do with a mobile digital movie theatre — one on wheels — launched in 2021.

“We received a very warm welcome; people are very excited,” Nurboo

said about the public response to the two-screen cinema, now showing the Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar.

“On Sunday, the lunch and evening shows ran to almost full houses. On the other days, too, it (the footfall) is OK,” he said.

PVR Inox in Leh

Ladakh, spread over 59,146sqkm, has a population density of less than five per square kilometre. The distance between villages can be very long. Local officials said this was one of the main reasons why the region had to wait so long to get its first cinema.

The combined population of Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil districts is only 2.74 lakh, according to the 2011 census.

The region witnesses severe cold in winter, with night temperatures dropping to lows of minus 20 degrees Celsius.

“But there is a good presence of army men and their families. Plus, the region also gets lots of tourists,” an official said.

Nurboo said that sizeable numbers of soldiers and their families were attending the shows.

“We don’t have any outdoor activities in Leh during winters. People now have a reason to come out of their homes, to a place where they can dine with their families and watch movies. We also have a beautiful food court,” he said.

Sources, however, said the cinema had ruffled the feathers of those who fear that “outside influences” would further “dilute the local culture”. The region has been fighting for years to secure special rights under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Last week, Ladakh lieutenant governor Kavinder Gupta declared Dhurandhar, which has an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, as tax-free. He underlined that the film had been shot extensively in the region.

“The film spotlights Ladakh’s cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT’s (Union Territory’s) push to emerge as a preferred destination for film shoots and tourism,” he said.

The multiplex is located off the Leh-Manali Bypass Road in Solar Colony, Saboo, a short distance from Leh town. It features 2K projection for crisp visuals, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, and next-generation 3D technology.

“This is the latest German technology,” Nurboo said.

In a place where the thin air can affect acoustics, the need for sound design had posed a challenge. PVR INOX Limited worked closely with Pulz Electronics and used precision-engineered German components to create a customised audio system.