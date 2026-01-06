Suicide threat by worker after talks called off, wage dispute escalates in Alipurduar

A drama unfolded at Dooars Kanya, the district collectorate of Alipurduar, on Monday evening when a tea garden worker attempted suicide after a tripartite meeting failed as representatives of the management didn’t turn up.

The deputy labour commissioner of Alipurduar convened the meeting to resolve the ongoing stalemate of seven tea estates run by Merico Industries. In most of these gardens, the wages are due, and a major section of the workers are not attending their duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trade union leaders, along with some workers, reached Dooars Kanya to attend the meeting. Officials of the state labour department were also present.

The union leaders waited for representatives of Merico, but as none reached from the company’s side, the officials eventually announced that the meeting could not

be held.

“Just an hour before the meeting, the management had sent a letter, stating that

they would hold talks only with the trade unions affiliated with the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, and requested an additional 15 days to clear the due wages in its gardens,” said a source.

As the news spread, the workers present at the venue got agitated. Meanwhile, Mahakal Oraon, a worker from the Tulsipara tea estate, climbed up to the fifth floor of the building.

He precariously stood near a window, and soon, some others noticed him. They hurriedly ascended to the floor and could eventually persuade the labourer to come

down.

“The worker had come for the negotiations. As the talks failed, he tried to take his own life. This is unfortunate. The administration should act against the management for being negligent of the workers’ issues,” said Anuradha Talwar, a veteran trade

union leader.

Soon after, a group of workers of the Merico-run gardens launched a sit-in demonstration in front of Dooars Kanya, demanding immediate payment of their due wages. Earlier, on December 29, they had staged a similar demonstration, which was withdrawn at night, after administrative intervention.

“This time, we will continue the ‘dharna’ throughout the night and until our demands are met,” said a worker.

When contacted, Surojit Bakshi, the director of Merico, was brief in his reaction. “We are trying our best to clear dues at the earliest,” he said over the phone.