MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 06 January 2026

Four-month deadlock ends as Subarnapur tea garden reopens in Jalpaiguri

The reopening ceremony was attended by local INTTUC leaders and members of the local panchayat at the Dhalabari village of the block

Our Correspondent Published 06.01.26, 08:16 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The four-month-long deadlock at Subarnapur, a tea garden in the Kranti block of Jalpaiguri district, finally came to an end on Monday. The locked office of the tea garden was opened, bringing relief to around 200 tea workers and their families.

The reopening ceremony was attended by local INTTUC leaders and members of the local panchayat at the Dhalabari village of the block.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parishram Chik Baraik, INTTUC president of the Kranti block, said the tea garden had remained closed for four months because of workers’ demand for the government-mandated 20 per cent bonus.

“On January 4, a meeting was held at the Jalpaiguri district Inttuc office in the presence of the workers, the garden management, and elected representatives. It was decided that the management would pay the bonus at 20 per cent in two phases,” he said.

Riaz Chowdhury, the garden’s manager, said that half of the bonus (10 per cent) would be paid by January 15 and the remaining by March 31.

Ramijul Alam, a local panchayat member, said a tripartite meeting would be held at the assistant labour commissioner’s office in Malbazar in two weeks to resolve other pending issues.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'This is life now': Umar Khalid tells friend over phone after Supreme Court denies bail

Umar has been in jail since September 13, 2020, and Sharjeel since January 28, 2020 — almost a month before the late-February communal riots in Delhi that year, which they are accused of instigating through protests against the new citizenship regime
Sunil Malhotra
Quote left Quote right

Venezuela's Indian community numbered about 300 families at one time; now only 5 remain

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT