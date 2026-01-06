Couple found hanging from tree in Jalpaiguri tea estate, police investigate

A young man and a homemaker were found hanging from a tree in a Mainaguri block tea plantation in Jalpaiguri on Monday morning. Police suspect that the duo committed suicide.

The deceased are Prabhat Adhikari, 27, and Pratima Roy, 25. They were from Tikatuli–Dwarikamari village.

A source said Pratima and Prabhat were in a relationship, but Pratima’s parents forced her to marry someone else.

The duo continued to meet. A few months ago, Prabhat brought Pratima to his home and declared that they were married. Pramod, his elder brother, said their family accepted the relationship.

Objecting to the relationship, Pratima’s family took her home after a month.

“Yesterday (Sunday), Prabhat said he would return home with his wife. But they did not turn up,” said Pramod.

On Monday morning, some locals spotted the bodies in a nearby tea plantation. They informed the families who arrived and identified them.

A team from Mainaguri police station sent them to the Jalpaiguri Government Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem.

“Our officers are talking to both families to gather information,” said an police officer.