Leopard trapped at Kalabari tea estate in Jalpaiguri after recent attacks

A leopard was trapped at the Kalabari tea estate in Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri, on Monday.

Over the past year, six leopards have been caught in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foresters from the Diana forest range set up a cage with a goat as bait on Sunday. Early on Monday, the leopard was captured.

Despite the severe cold, residents gathered to catch a glimpse of the leopard. Foresters from the Binnaguri range took it away.

This tea estate recently witnessed several leopard attacks. A 10-year-old child was dragged away and killed by a leopard. A five-year-old girl was also taken from her home by a leopard. She was saved thanks to the prompt action of the villagers, but was seriously injured.

Another child was mauled by a leopard in the nearby Khutabari. Two children lost their lives in separate leopard attacks in Kherkatabusty.

“It is good that the leopard was trapped in the garden. However, the forest department should check whether any other leopard has strayed here for the safety of the residents,” said a Kalabari resident.