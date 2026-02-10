Flames devour 10 shops at Dhupguri

Nearly 10 shops, including makeshift stalls which sell garments, were destroyed when fires broke out at three locations at the regulated market in Dhupguri, Jalpaiguri district, late Sunday night.

Firefighters faced major difficulties controlling the blaze because of scattered electrical wires in the area.

According to sources, the fire first erupted near the market entrance, adjacent to the Lankahati area. Almost simultaneously, fires were reported at two other locations near the Dhanhati area.

Within moments, the flames spread rapidly, taking a devastating form. As most of the shops were made of bamboo and wood, the flames spread quickly and fiercely.

The passersby who noticed the blaze immediately informed the fire services department.

Initially, a fire engine arrived at the scene and began firefighting operations. Later, two more fire engines were deployed.

After nearly an hour of continuous effort, the fire tenders managed to bring the flames under control. By then, the shops had been reduced to ashes.

A team from the Dhupguri police station also rushed to the scene.

“I rushed here after hearing about the fire at the regulated market. Some shops have been destroyed. No one can say for sure how the fire started,” said Baidya Chandra, a resident.

Utpal Basak, another resident, said that the fire broke out in temporary shops at three different locations.

“An electrical short circuit might have caused the fire. But simultaneous fire in three locations leaves us suspecting that someone may have deliberately set it,” said Basak.

Officers of the state fire services department said they were yet to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

“We started firefighting operations as soon as we received the information. However, scattered electric wires made it difficult to control the fire,” said Bishwadeb Roy, an officer of the Dhupguri fire station.

The police have initiated a probe, said sources.