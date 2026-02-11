Who is Bhagirath Bhatt, the classical musician likely to join Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 20’

Sitar player and composer Bhagirath Bhatt is set to appear in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20, as per reports.

Going by the buzz online, Bhagirath may become the first-ever classical musician to join the show as a contestant.

However, there has been no official announcement regarding his participation in the show.

Born in 1991 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Bhagirath is known for fusing classical Indian music with contemporary global influences.

Coming from a musical family, he drew inspiration from his father, singer and tabla player Pankaj Kumar Dineshchandra Bhatt. He went on to receive training from maestros including Ustad Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan, Ustad Shahid Parvez, Ustad Asad Khan, and Shri Chetan Shastri.

With 54.9K followers on Instagram, Bhagirath is a popular face on social media, He gained recognition for his contribution to the soundtrack of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (2018).

According to IMDb, his credits also include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Mission Raniganj.

Bhagirath has contributed to several web series, including Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Kota Factory 2, Gullak and Bandish Bandits.

He was a featured sitarist on Indian Idol Season 12 and has performed on reality shows including Saregamapa, Superstar Singer, Kaun Banega Crorepati, MTV Unplugged, and Naam Reh Jayega with Arijit Singh.

Bigg Boss 19 concluded on December 7, 2025. The latest season was won by Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna.