Madhyamik examinees injured in accidents in Malda

Three students were injured in separate road accidents in Malda district on Tuesday, before and after appearing for their Madhyamik examinations.

Rajesh Khan and Rashid Khan, both aged 16 years and students of Nurpur High School in Manikchak block, were on their way to Mathurapur BSS High School to sit for their physical science examination. The duo were travelling on a two-wheeler from Nurpur-Pathanpara village, without wearing helmets.

ADVERTISEMENT

While riding along the Manikchak–Ratua state highway, Rajesh, who was riding the motorcycle, lost control and the two-wheeler rammed into a truck parked on the roadside.

Both students sustained serious injuries, and local people rushed them to Manikchak rural hospital, from where they were referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) as their condition worsened.

Later, Rajesh’s condition deteriorated, and he was referred to Calcutta for advanced medical treatment.

In another incident, 17-year-old Pinki Sarkar, also a Madhyamik examinee, was injured while returning to her home in Nagharia village of Englishbazar after completing her examination. The two-wheeler on which she was travelling overturned near the Amrity.

Pinki and her relative, Shyamal Mahara, who was riding the vehicle, sustained injuries and were taken to MMCH.