Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer ‘One Battle After Another’ to stream on JioHotstar this month

Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another will drop on JioHotstar from February 26, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“Nominated for 13 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director & Best Actor, #OneBattleAfterAnother, streaming February 26 onwards on JioHotstar,” the streaming platform wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another is based on Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, a postmodern exploration of 1984 California, with flashbacks to the ’60s. This marks Anderson’s second adaptation of Pynchon’s work, following 2014’s Inherent Vice.

Anderson recently won the top prize for the film at the Directors Guild of America awards in Los Angeles. The top honour usually becomes one of the major hints for the best director category at the Oscars.

One Battle After Another stars DiCaprio alongside Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Alana Haim, and Benicio del Toro.

With the film, DiCaprio returned to the big screen for the first time since Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon (2023). Prior to One Battle After Another, Anderson directed Licorice Pizza, which won the BAFTA Award for Best Original Screenplay.