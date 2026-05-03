HNAF’s fifth annual butterfly-watching camp set for Buxa Tiger Reserve from May 7 to 10

The Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation (HNAF) based in Siliguri is all set to host its fifth annual butterfly watching camp at Raimatang in the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Alipurduar district from May 7 to 10.

Animesh Bose, the programme coordinator, said the initiative's aim was to highlight the region’s rich butterfly diversity.

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“North Bengal, including the BTR, is considered a hotspot for butterfly species. More than 450 species have been recorded in the BTR so far, which makes it an ideal location for such a camp,” he said.

The four-day event will bring together lepidopterists, researchers, and nature enthusiasts from across the region. Noted butterfly expert Judhajit Dasgupta and renowned lepidopterist Rudra Prasad Das, along with forest department officers, will be present to guide participants and share their expertise.

The organisers emphasised the ecological importance of butterflies, noting their crucial role in pollination and as indicators of ecosystem health.

“Butterflies help us understand vegetation patterns and the overall ecological balance of a region,” Bose added.

During the camp, experts will compile a comprehensive checklist of butterfly species found in the area. This document will later be submitted to the state forest department to aid research, conservation efforts, and future studies in lepidopterology.

In addition to Buxa, the state forest department has developed butterfly conservatories at Ramsai in Jalpaiguri and at the Kulik Bird Sanctuary in North Dinajpur to strengthen conservation initiatives for the species in the region, sources said.