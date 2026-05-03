Matuas seek deputy chief minister post and separate development board for north face

An outfit representing Matuas in north Bengal has come out with a slew of demands for the new government, including the post of a deputy chief minister and a separate development board for the community in the region.

“We have prepared a charter of demands for the new government. Whoever comes to power should consider and meet our demands. First and foremost, we want the government to create the post of a deputy chief minister and select an MLA from north Bengal for the post,” Hitler Choudhury, general secretary of the Sarbabharatiya Matua Sena, said at a news conference here on Saturday.

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He also raised a demand regarding Uttarkanya, the north Bengal branch secretariat, in Siliguri.

“The new government will have to ensure that all members of the state cabinet will sit at Uttarkanya at least twice in a month to listen to people and expedite the functions of their department concerning north Bengal,” he added.

Choudhury said the outfit raised the charter of demands after the polls to prove that it was not a “political stunt”.

“We are an apolitical organisation representing the Matua community. Many demands of the community have not been met so far, and thousands of people should be brought under the ambit of socio-economic development. That is why, just before the government is about to be formed, we have flagged out our demands,” he said.

The outfit also staged a demonstration at Hashmi Chowk, a prominent crossing in Siliguri, on Saturday, over the demands. “If our demands are not met, we would intensify our movement and would even demonstrate near the residences of the MLAs who have been elected from north Bengal,” the Matua leader added.

Among other demands are the creation of separate development boards for the Matua and Namasudra communities in north Bengal with office-bearers from the respective communities, setting up cultural centres in districts for the conservation and promotion of their cultural heritage, and creation of job opportunities for youths of the region.