Breach of peace: Outrage at Falta over 'arson, rape' threats by TMC-backed goons on polling day

The Election Commission’s assertion of free, fair and peaceful elections in Bengal has come under question after widespread allegations of intimidation and violence from several pockets of the Falta Assembly constituency in South 24-Parganas.

A large number of voters in Falta claimed they were prevented from casting their ballots during the April 29 polling amid threats of violence, intimidation and coercion by “Trinamool Congress-backed goons”.

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The complaints intensified on Saturday with residents of Hasimnagar and adjoining areas taking to the streets in protest, alleging they were systematically terrorised ahead of polling day. According to multiple accounts, voters were warned of being “burnt alive”, and women were threatened with “rape” if they stepped out

to vote.

Many alleged that such intimidation began at least two days before polling, effectively confining families indoors despite the deployment of the Central Armed Police

Forces (CAPF).

The charges include poll malpractice, including EVM tampering, which are currently under the EC’s scrutiny. However, despite mounting demands, no re-poll has yet been announced for Falta, even as the EC has ordered re-elections across 15 polling stations across the Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Assembly seats.

Sources in the chief electoral officer’s office indicated that special observer Subrata Gupta had recommended a re-poll in at least 30 booths in Falta following preliminary inquiries, although no final decision has been announced. An EC source in New Delhi said that the poll panel was considering the Falta case and a “decision will be taken at the earliest”.

The BJP has demanded repolling in at least 140 polling stations of the Falta constituency.

On Saturday, the EC directed the police to initiate a probe against two close aides of Trinamool candidate Jahangir Khan, Israfil Chakdar and Sujaddin Sheikh, on charges of intimidation and coercion.

By evening, Israfil and Sujaddin, named in the FIR, were arrested, along with a third, unnamed person.

Earlier in the day, angry residents of Hasimnagar blocked NH117, demanding immediate re-election in Falta and the arrest of Khan and his aides. The blockade continued for over an hour, with protesters refusing to disperse until the police and the CAPF resorted to mild force. Special police observer Ajay Pal Sharma rushed to the spot and attempted to pacify the agitating crowd.

Residents alleged that voter suppression was targeted ahead of and on April 29, with goons identifying localities perceived to be anti-Trinamool.

“They threatened to set us on fire, locking the door from outside. They threatened to kill our children. Our only fault is that we are Hindus, and they feared we might vote for the BJP even though many Trinamool supporters live in the area. But we were not allowed to vote. Since they threatened to set our homes on fire and rape us, most of us did not dare turn up at the polling stations,” alleged Rani Mondal, a resident of Hasimnagar.

A shopkeeper alleged that the intimidation extended to economic coercion.

“Israfil and his men came on the day of polling, shut my shop and took away the key, ordering that it will remain closed for the next five years. Our only fault is that we are Hindus. They thought we would vote for the BJP. So they shut down my shop and warned me not to vote,” he alleged.

Several voters claimed polling remained relatively peaceful until April 29 noon, after which alleged intimidation escalated. “They asked everyone to return home, threatening that houses would be set on fire and women would be raped if we did not obey,” said a young homemaker.

BJP candidate Debangshu Panda has demanded that the April 29 poll in Falta be countermanded, or at least re-elections be held in the 140 polling stations where he alleged EVMs were tampered with and voters obstructed. He also raised serious concerns about breaches in voting secrecy. “It was a horrible situation. I am tired of lodging complaints. Jahangir’s goons not only threatened voters but blocked the button next to my name and symbol on the EVM, sprayed scented liquid so that those voting for BJP could be identified, and even recorded videos inside polling compartments to check voting choices,” Panda alleged, speaking to The Telegraph.

“Those who voted against Trinamool were later beaten mercilessly as punishment. At least two such voters are admitted to Diamond Harbour hospital,” he added, warning of legal action if the EC failed to order re-polling.

Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan dismissed all allegations as politically motivated.

“The entire episode of protests and allegations has been scripted by the BJP in the hope of influencing the Election Commission. People have voted freely across Bengal. Whatever conspiracy they come up with, we will ultimately win,” he said.