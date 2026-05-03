11 trekkers eye 6,303-metre expedition on formidable Chau Chau Kang Nilda peak

A team from the Nature and Trekkers’ Club of Jalpaiguri is gearing up for an ambitious expedition to scale the remote and formidable Chau Chau Kang Nilda (CCKN) peak, located in the Kaza region of Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district.

Standing at an imposing height of 6,303 metres or 20,679 feet above sea level, the CCKN peak is known for its extreme difficulty and challenging terrain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 11-member team will depart from Jalpaiguri on June 1 for Delhi, before proceeding to Manali, and then reach Kaza. From there, they will travel to Langza village, at an altitude of around 14,500 feet, which will serve as the starting point of their trekking journey,” Dipankar Purkayastha, the club’s secretary, said on Saturday.

According to the plan, the team will establish a base camp at around 17,400 feet on June 8. Two additional higher camps will then be set up as the climbers gradually advance toward the summit.

“If the weather conditions remain favourable, the team will attempt to reach the summit on June 13 or 14. The expedition is expected to conclude with their return to Jalpaiguri on June 20,” Purkayastha added.

Bhaskar Das, the team leader, highlighted the technical challenges involved in the expedition. He said that nearly 1,000 feet of rope will need to be fixed along the route to navigate the steep and hazardous sections.

“There are other risks, including falling loose rocks, strong icy winds, and altitude sickness, all of which could pose serious challenges,” said Das.

The expedition team, he said, includes a mix of experienced and novice climbers.

Alongside Bhaskar Das, the other team members are Amit Das, Janak Koch, Soumyadeep Das, Jayanta Sarkar, Bijoy Chakraborty, Hillol Roy, Arindam Jana, Soumyadeep Jana, Rageshree Baishya, and Dr Prapti Roy.

Established in 1988, the club has an impressive track record, having completed 11 expeditions across various Himalayan peaks.

Their notable summits include Himalayan peaks like Kedar Dome (6,831 metres), Gangstang (6,162 metres), Deo Tibba (6,001 metres), Chandrabhaga-14 ( 6,149 metres), Stok Kangri (6,153 metres), Lady of Keylong (6,061 metres) and Monirang (6,593 metres).

“For the team members, the upcoming expedition to CCKN is not only a test of endurance and skill, but also an encounter with the mystique of one of the Himalayas’ lesser-known yet captivating peaks,” Purkayastha added.