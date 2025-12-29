Fair initiated by Kurseong forest division, NGO promotes human-jumbo coexistence

The Kurseong forest division and the wildlife NGO The Jumbo Troops inaugurated ‘Hathi Bandhu Mela’ — a three-day village fair to promote human–elephant coexistence — at the Bagdogra range office premises on Sunday.

Devesh Pandey, the divisional forest officer of Kurseong forest division, said the initiative was introduced at Bagdogra in December 2024 to reduce conflict between humans and elephants while encouraging villagers from areas on the fringes of the forest to adopt alternative crops.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The joint initiative with The Jumbo Troops yielded positive results. In 2024, ten human deaths were reported due to elephant attacks, while this year the number of casualties within the jurisdiction of the Kurseong forest division has come down to five so far,” the DFO said.

The forest department, with support from the NGO, has also provided a platform for forest villagers to sell alternative agricultural products like honey, pickles, paddy, handicrafts and local cuisines during the three-day event.

“The villagers can also earn from a paddy procurement stall run by the district controller of the food and supplies department. Their produce will be procured on the spot. In addition, the farmers are free to sell at the fair,” Pandey added.

Rikjyoti Singha Roy, the founder-president of The Jumbo Troops, said that the second edition of the event has been expanded to include awareness programmes on elephant rescue and measures to prevent crop depredation.

“Considering the frequent incidents of elephant depredation in areas within the Kurseong forest division, we have been working with foresters to spread the message of peaceful coexistence between humans and elephants. Throughout the year, we conduct campaigns in fringe forest localities, and during the fair, we put up displays on elephant rescue and preventive measures,” Singha Roy said.

Villagers will also showcase cultural performances and traditional sports at

the fair.

“This time, the animal resources development department has also provided free livestock vaccination throughout the three days of the event,” Singha Roy added.