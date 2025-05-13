MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh’s wife’s son from previous marriage found dead in Kolkata

The deceased, identified as Srinjay Majumdar, was declared 'brought dead' by doctors when taken to a nearby private hospital

PTI Published 13.05.25, 04:32 PM
Srinjay Majumdar

The body of the son of BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's wife Rinku Majumdar, from her previous marriage, was found under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday in a flat in New Town area, police said.

The deceased, identified as Srinjay Majumdar, was declared "brought dead" by doctors when taken to a nearby private hospital, an officer said.

Srinjay (26) is Rinku's son from her previous marriage.

"The cause of the death is not known. That will be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination. We are investigating the matter," the police officer said.

As of now, there has been no formal complaint received by the police, neither from Rinku Majumdar nor from any member of the deceased's family.

Rinku, a leader in the party's women's wing, has been in the news after getting married to Ghosh in a private ceremony last month.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

