Bengal finance minister Swapan Dasgupta hints at land ceiling law reform to boost investment climate

Bengal finance minister Swapan Dasgupta on Friday indicated that the state government is moving towards simplifying the land ceiling law in line with a long-pending demand of industry, as part of efforts to improve the investment climate.

Addressing industrialists at a business conference of the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), Dasgupta said the government was committed to creating a business- and trade-friendly environment in the state and described entrepreneurs as the real "brand ambassadors" of Bengal.

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According to the proceedings of the event, the finance minister hinted at simplifying the Land Ceiling Act, a long-standing demand of the industrial community.

However, he did not elaborate on the proposed changes or announce any timeline for the move.

He also said the government was making arrangements to allow retail establishments to remain open round the clock under a regulated framework.

Referring to the state budget, Dasgupta said some had criticised it as resembling the Union Budget, but maintained that the financial assistance being extended by the Centre was necessary for the state's development.

"The government can extend a helping hand, but the real 'brand ambassadors' are the businessmen. They are the ones who will take the state forward," he said.

The conference also saw announcements of proposed investments by several companies across sectors, including petrochemicals, healthcare, real estate and data centres.