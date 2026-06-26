IMD warns of landslides as heavy rain to lash north Bengal till June 30

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across sub-Himalayan West Bengal till June 30, warning of possible landslides in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills and inundation in low-lying areas of the north Bengal plains.

The IMD said extremely heavy rainfall is likely at a few places in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts between June 27 and June 29, raising the risk of waterlogging in vulnerable areas.

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Several places in north Bengal received heavy to very heavy rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Friday. According to IMD data, the highest rainfall was recorded at NH-31 Bridge in Jalpaiguri with 13 cm, followed by Raidak in Alipurduar with 11 cm. Newlands Tea Garden and Patkapara Tea Estate in Alipurduar, along with Jhallong in Kalimpong, each recorded 10 cm of rainfall.

The weather office said heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue across the sub-Himalayan districts through June 30, increasing the possibility of inundation in low-lying areas.

In south Bengal, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to affect Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Purulia and Bankura districts till June 30.

The IMD also forecast light to moderate rain in Kolkata till Saturday morning. The city recorded 9 cm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, while neighbouring Salt Lake received 7 cm during the same period.

Heavy showers led to waterlogging on several roads in Kolkata and Salt Lake, slowing traffic movement and causing inconvenience to commuters.