NH-10 landslides disrupt Sikkim-Siliguri traffic, vehicles diverted via alternate routes

Vehicular movement between Sikkim and Siliguri has been diverted through alternate routes after fresh landslides on National Highway-10 at Sevoke severely disrupted traffic, prompting authorities to prioritise commuter safety and ongoing debris-clearance operations.

According to officials, the Darjeeling Superintendent of Police, in a communication to the Kalimpong counterpart on Thursday, requested that all vehicles travelling between Siliguri and Sikkim be diverted via the Moonsong-Gorubathan route.

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Depending on traffic conditions, vehicles may also be routed through the Coronation Bridge-Mongpong-Gajoldoba corridor, the communication said.

Vehicular movement on NH-10 remained "severely affected" throughout Thursday following a major landslide, forcing authorities to repeatedly halt and divert traffic to facilitate debris-clearance work. Although the highway was temporarily reopened after clearance operations, the situation remains unstable.

"The affected road was cleared and traffic movement was restored for a brief period. However, fresh landslides involving small boulders and debris are continuing to occur, indicating that the slope remains unstable," the official communication said.

It further warned that the condition poses "a serious risk to commuters" and makes the immediate restoration of normal traffic movement impossible.

"The diversion is requested for immediate implementation in the interest of commuter safety and to facilitate uninterrupted debris-clearing operations," the SP said in the communication.

Authorities have urged motorists to strictly follow traffic advisories and cooperate with the police until normal traffic movement on NH-10 is fully restored.