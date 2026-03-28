Amit Shah to release chargesheet against Mamata Banerjee government ahead of Bengal Assembly polls

Union home minister Amit Shah is slated to release a detailed “chargesheet” against the Mamata Banerjee government on Saturday in a bid to intensify anti-incumbency sentiments in Bengal ahead of the Assembly polls.

BJP sources said that the move, unprecedented for the party before the release of its poll manifesto, was taken after getting a whiff of the Trinamool Congress’s plan to use the people’s ire against the special intensive revision (SIR) of poll rolls as an emotive election issue.

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Multiple BJP sources said it was initially planned that the party would release its poll manifesto through Shah on Saturday, but the decision was changed as part of a special strategy to reignite anti-incumbency sentiments against the Mamata government that showed signs of flagging due to the SIR.

“Once the chargesheet is issued, our party workers will reach out to Bengal voters at their doorsteps to remind them of the failures of the Mamata Banerjee government and the fear of its returning to power again,” said a BJP national leader.

“After reaching out with the chargesheet, the party will come up with Bharosa (assurance) against the Bhoi (fear) propagated by Trinamool through our specially prepared Sankalp Patra (manifesto),” he added.

A source said Shah would release the chargesheet, highlighting statewide, regional and community-based issues against the Mamata government to demonstrate how it has failed in governance — from women’s security and law and order to industrialisation and corruption in recruitment, among others.

“The government that came to power by removing the Left Front, with promises of industries, jobs, and farmers’ welfare, has completely failed to fulfil even a single promise. Union home minister Amit Shah ji will issue the chargesheet detailing how the government has performed over the past 15 years in terms of industrialisation, farmers’ welfare and foreign direct investment,” said BJP state president Samik

Bhattacharya.

In the RG Kar incident, anti-incumbency against the Trinamool government became evident, as lakhs of people, cutting across political affiliations, took to the streets in protest. BJP sources said that surveys indicate that anti-incumbency sentiment remains active on the ground.

“This election will be fought on the issue of anti-incumbency,” another senior BJP leader said.

Some sections in the BJP admitted that although the SIR in Bengal helped identify and remove illegitimate voters from poll rolls, it simultaneously diluted anti-incumbency sentiments.

The BJP believes that, in addition to anti-incumbency, polarisation following the 2024 Bangladesh turmoil following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster helped consolidate Hindu voters in Bengal. Countering Trinamool over its alleged policy of protecting infiltrators in the state is expected to be another key issue for

the BJP.

The BJP has prepared its manifesto by incorporating suggestions from around 10,000 people, including key stakeholders from districts, regions and localities, to appeal to Bengal voters. A key highlight will be Shah’s earlier promise to implement the Seventh Pay Commission within 45 days of coming to power and fill all vacant government posts with a five-year age relaxation, considering the recruitment stagnation under the Mamata government, a source said.

Trinamool believes that the BJP’s strategy will have little impact in Bengal, as people have already experienced “harassment” during the SIR process and are currently facing LPG shortage. Trinamool is also raising the shortage of LPG cylinders following the West Asia conflict to corner the Narendra Modi government.

“Amit Shah has no right to place such a chargesheet against our government, as they have deprived Bengal of central funds for years. People are ready with their marksheet and they will issue a chargesheet to the BJP once election results are announced on May 4,” said Trinamool spokesperson Arup Chakraborty.