Abhishek's plea to avoid vote split in Malda and Murshidabad, two Muslim-dominated districts

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday appealed to the electors of Malda and Murshidabad, two districts dominated by Muslims, to ensure that their votes are not divided — a plea made in the backdrop of the contest by the AIMIM, ISF and the AJUP, which bank on the support of the minority community.

The national general secretary of Trinamool, who spoke at a public meeting in Jalangi in Murshidabad and took part in a road show in north Malda, broached up the recent attacks on migrant workers from Bengal in BJP-ruled states. He asked how some of them, including Sunali Khatun of Birbhum, were pushed into Bangladesh on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals.

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“Some people have taken money from the BJP and are acting as their stooges… You should not fall into their trap. Parties like the (AI)MIM, ISF and the (A)JUP are trying to create a situation that can help the BJP. Supporting the Congress or the CPM will not help in any manner. Please cast your votes for Trinamool,” he said in Jalangi.

Malda and Murshidabad have Muslim populations of around 52 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively. The two districts together have 34 Assembly seats.

In 2021, Mamata Banerjee’s party had secured 20 of 22 seats in Murshidabad and eight of 12 seats in Malda.

“This time, voters of Malda and Murshidabad should ensure that Trinamool wins all these seats. You should refrain from voting for such people who are trying to divide the votes,” the Diamond Harbour MP added.

Later in the evening, Abhishek spoke at a public meeting in Siliguri in support of Trinamool nominee Gautam Deb.

“Siliguri has witnessed what a ‘double engine’ government, which the BJP leaders often speak about, really means. The city has had a BJP MP and a BJP MLA for years. I want to know from Shankar Ghosh what the central government has done for Siliguri. Also, he should explain to people what he has done for the city,” said the second-in-command of Trinamool.

The BJP has fielded Ghosh from the Siliguri seat.

“People of Siliguri should make sure that development projects don’t halt here. Even though the TMC couldn’t win here, the state government extended social welfare schemes to beneficiaries here. We need an elected representative who stays here and works for people and not someone like the sitting MP and MLA who, most of the time, stay in Delhi and Calcutta,” he said.